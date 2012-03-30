Sign up for Weatherschool

2019-20 marks the 29th year of KFOR’s Weatherschool program, and we’d like to bring Weatherschool to YOU!

Weatherschool is a great way for kids to learn about Oklahoma’s ever-changing weather in a lively format with the most trusted weather experts in the state, the KFOR 4Warn Storm Team.

Each year, 20 Oklahoma public schools are chosen to have one of our award-winning meteorologists visit the campus and share science and weather insights with students in a fun and interactive way.

Best of all, Weatherschool is FREE to all public schools, teachers, and students. Through the generous support of American Fidelity Assurance Company, all Weatherschool visits and resources are provided at no cost to thousands of Oklahomans.

Please include grade level and number of students (available to students grades 3rd through 6th). Remember, space is limited to 20 Oklahoma public schools each year. Thanks for reading, and tune in to Mike Morgan’s Weatherschool Question of the Day every weekday at 6pm, only on Oklahoma’s News 4. See you in Weatherschool!

Signing up is free and easy. Fill the form out below and we will contact you if your school is selected.