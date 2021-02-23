Weather Whiplash: 85 Degrees Warmer in a Week!

Enjoy warm temperatures Tuesday in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies! Winds will slowly increase out of the south to 15 to 20 mph. A cold front will sweep across the state tonight and a strong north wind will follow. Wednesday will be much cooler in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Thursday with scattered light showers, mainly for the southern half of the state.

Another system arrives this weekend bringing scattered showers and storms Saturday night through Sunday morning. More storms are possible Monday. Stay tuned for the latest!