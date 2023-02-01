We’ll see a wave of freezing rain and ice possible this evening and tonight.

The freezing rain will develop and move across I-40 and the OKC Metro by 9pm Wednesday evening.

The heaviest freezing rain and ice accumulation will move across Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro between midnight tonight and 3am Thursday morning.

The freezing rain and ice chance will start to move out around 3am – 6am Thursday morning.

There will be slick spots on the roads Thursday morning and even a chance of power outages.