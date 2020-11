After a cloudy and cold start this morning, we will see clearing skies and strong winds today.

Highs will make it into the 50’s with plenty of sunshine.

Thanksgiving looks great. We’ll see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the 60’s.

More rain moves in this weekend, and it looks like December will start out pretty chilly next week.

I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-DamienÂ