Weekend 4Cast Update

The great weather we’ve had for Christmas will continue this weekend.

We’ll see clear skies and a cold start Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be sub-freezing in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and mild. We’ll see afternoon highs in the mid-60’s. Winds will be southerly with 20 mph gusts.

A weak cold front will move through the state Sunday. We’ll see a little more cloud coverage, and highs will drop back in the mid-50’s with breezy north winds gusting up to 20 mph.

It looks like we’ll see good rain chances (and snow for the Panhandle) move in Tuesday afternoon.

It also looks like we’ll welcome in the new year with cooler weather.