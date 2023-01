Enjoy the temps and conditions the next few days, a weekend front is on the way.

Look for highs in the upper 50s to around 60 Saturday, but only the upper 20s Sunday afternoon! While this front will come through dry, Winter weather will be soon to follow.

Look for a chance for Freezing rain Monday night with mix possible all across the state Tuesday. Accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow are possible with this storm! Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett