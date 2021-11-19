Weekend Cold Front

Friday night will be breezy and cool with lows in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Saturday will be warm and windy with a south wind at 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. Highs will soar to near 70. A cold front will sweep across the state early Sunday. A few showers or areas of drizzle will be possible, mainly in eastern Oklahoma. Strong north winds will follow and highs will be cooler in the mid 50s. Enjoy one day of lighter winds on Monday – winds steadily increase ahead of our next storm system.

Models do not agree on the timing and amount of moisture with the Thanksgiving storm system. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and windy. A front will likely arrive late Wednesday, sparking showers through early Thursday and ushering in cooler air through the weekend. Stay tuned for updates!