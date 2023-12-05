In the next few days, we can expect more wind and nice temps, but all of that is set to go away as we go deeper into December.

Look for highs near 60 degrees under sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

As our next system approaches, temps will be quite warm with upper 60s and possibly some 70s south of I40 on Thursday. Winds and fire danger will be an issue with gusts to 35-45mph.

Saturday, temps will turn down substantially as our next system approaches. As far as precip, its likely going to be a near miss with rain and snow to Oklahoma’s east.

Later on in the forecast, cooler air will be reinforced again as our next system comes in Tuesday through Thursday of next week. As it looks right now, there may be a chance for widespread rain and snow 7-9 days down the road, Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett