Weekend Rain and a Messy Forecast Next Week

There’s good news and bad news with the forecast coming up this week.

The good news is I’m not tracking much of a severe threat over the next 7 days. There will be a chance of storms and flooding will be an issue, but that’s about it for our very slow severe weather season.

The bad news is pretty much every day as we head into next weekend will have a good chance of showers and storms.

It’s going to be a messy forecast with rain, storms, highs in the upper 70’s/low 80’s and lows in the mid-to-upper 60’s.

Grab those umbrellas. I’ll keep you 4Warned.

-Damien