Clear skies will be here Friday night and Saturday ahead of our next storm system that will arrive Sunday.

Look for morning rain to give way to a midday break, then the potential for more widely scattered afternoon storms Sunday. One of two of the storms may become strong to locally severe, however the potential for widespread severe weather is very low.

The main threats will be large hail and high winds.

Monday will be rainy and cool with another slight warmup leading to Thanksgiving.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett