big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today.

As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.

Sunday will be nice with a warming trend into next week. Highs will be well into the 60s by Tuesday before our next front cools things down!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett