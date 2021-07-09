Weekend severe weather risk for Oklahoma

Strong to severe storms are likely across a good part of the state Saturday afternoon and evening!

Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions with muggy lows in the lower 70s.

Look for lots of sunshine and warm muggy temps into the low 90s. In the late afternoon, storms will form quickly in northern Oklahoma and race south through the evening. The main threats will be high winds and hail with flooding and a low tornado risk as well.

Rain and storms push south overnight with clearing conditions on Sunday. The good news is that cooler weather will be here Sunday into early next week before another warmup midweek.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett