Friday night, look for cloudy skies, even a bit of drizzle toward dawn as mild lows hang in the upper 50s.

Saturday will clear out fast. With winds gusting to 40mph and dry air, fire danger will be a concern. As soon as the tinderbox dry air is here, its out with showers and a few rumbles, mainly Sunday afternoon and night. Temps will be much cooler Sunday and into the upcoming week as things dry out Monday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett