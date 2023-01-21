We continue drying out through the rest of this Saturday as the storm system moves east. Look for clouds tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

Some sunshine returns tomorrow with near average temps.

A stronger system will take a further south track Monday night through Tuesday potentially bringing more snow to a bigger portion of Oklahoma. Right now, several inches of snow appear likely. Stay tuned as we get closer so we can tack down the track and amount of cold air in the storm!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett