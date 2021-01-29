Strong south winds will boost highs above normal Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will increase to overcast later today. Rain develops late tonight, increasing in coverage Saturday morning. A few storms are possible. A dryline will sweep across the state, clearing skies in western Oklahoma and increasing fire danger. Winds will increase to 30 mph out of the southwest and highs will climb to the mid 60s. A cold front will follow late Saturday, bringing cooler air and a strong northwesterly wind. Sunday will be windy and cooler in the 40s. Temperatures will rebound for the first week of February until our next front arrives Thursday.
Weekend Storm System – Storms, High Winds and a Temperature Swing
