Weekend Storm System – Storms, High Winds and a Temperature Swing

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Weekend 4Cast

Weekend 4Cast

Strong south winds will boost highs above normal Friday in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will increase to overcast later today. Rain develops late tonight, increasing in coverage Saturday morning. A few storms are possible. A dryline will sweep across the state, clearing skies in western Oklahoma and increasing fire danger. Winds will increase to 30 mph out of the southwest and highs will climb to the mid 60s. A cold front will follow late Saturday, bringing cooler air and a strong northwesterly wind. Sunday will be windy and cooler in the 40s.  Temperatures will rebound for the first week of February until our next front arrives Thursday.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 47°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 55° 47°

Saturday

65° / 35°
Rain
Rain 80% 65° 35°

Sunday

47° / 29°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 47° 29°

Monday

45° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 45° 35°

Tuesday

54° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 38°

Wednesday

62° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 20% 62° 54°

Thursday

45° / 28°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 30% 45° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
34°

37°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

41°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

45°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
55°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
56°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
55°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
51°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
7%
51°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
12%
51°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy/Wind
8%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
51°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
52°

52°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
44%
52°

52°

3 AM
Showers
51%
52°

52°

4 AM
Showers
58%
52°

51°

5 AM
Showers
58%
51°

52°

6 AM
Showers
58%
52°

51°

7 AM
Showers
58%
51°

Don't Miss

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter