Thursday will be windy and cooler with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will slowly decrease throughout the day, dropping to just 5 to 10 mph overnight. Lows will drop to the low 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Tomorrow will be beautiful in the upper 50s with a light southwesterly breeze and sunshine! Saturday will be pleasant in the mid to upper 50s with a southwesterly breeze. The arctic front has slowed down and now Super Bowl Sunday will be above normal in the low 60s with a strong south wind! Arctic air arrives late Sunday and highs will drop to the freezing mark Monday. Lows will drop to the teens. A reinforcing cold shot of air arrives Wednesday resulting in the coldest air so far this season with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens through the rest of the week!
Weekend Warm-Up, Arctic Air Next Week
7 Day Forecast
