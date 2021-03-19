Weekend Warm Up for the Start of Spring

Sunshine returns Friday with lighter winds out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the upper 50s. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s with areas of frost possible. Saturday will be mild and seasonal with a breezy southeasterly wind and sunny skies. Perfect for the vernal equinox aka the official start to SPRING! Sunday will be mild and windy with increasing clouds.

Our next storm system arrives on Monday and rain and storms will be likely through early Tuesday. Another system arrives Wednesday bringing low rain chances and a big cool-down with highs in the 40s.