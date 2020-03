Sunshine returns Thursday with a breezy north winds. Highs will climb above normal, in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be clear and cold with lows around the freezing mark. Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s, mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Winds and clouds will gradually increase over the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. Rain is likely late Sunday through early Monday. Temperatures next week will stay well above normal.