Weekend Warm Up, Rain Saturday Night

Highs Friday will be 30 degrees colder than Thursday, only reaching the upper 40s! Strong north winds will continue, slowly decreasing through the evening. Lows tonight will drop to around freezing for the northern half of the state. Saturday will be cool in the 50s with lighter winds. Clouds increase late in the day and scattered, light rain showers will move across the state Saturday night. Rain totals will remain low, likely under a tenth of an inch.

Sunday will be warmer and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will continue to climb, peaking in the upper 70s Wednesday. Isolated storms are possible Monday into early Tuesday.