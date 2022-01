OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two metro churches are joining forces to help the local homeless population who are suffering from illnesses in the bitter cold. They’re slowly obtaining supplies to help them, but are desperately searching for a bigger church to open their facilities to house the sick.

Pastor Sandy Lynn Patton knows the community that surrounds her church, WWJD Westlawn near Villa and Sheridan, very well. She believes up to 80 percent of them are sick with COVID-19, the flu or something else.