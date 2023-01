After a cold front brought a 15 degree cooldown from Friday to Saturday, the temperature turnaround is already underway. South winds will return late tonight into Sunday.

Look for low temps in the upper 20s Saturday night with clear skies. South winds return Sunday with highs in the afternoon to the low to middle 50s.

A big ridge of high pressure develops early in the work week with highs surging to the 60s through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett