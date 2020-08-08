Weekend Weather

The heat will be the big weather story for the rest of the weekend. Looks like mid to upper 90s for much of the state, through Sunday and even into most of next week. A Heat Advisory is posted for Northeast Oklahoma where Heat Index values may get up to 107.

Expect a chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday for mainly central and northern Oklahoma. We will remain hot but unsettled with a slight chance for showers into the middle of the workweek.

Next weekend looks hot and dry with lots of sunshine.

Sarah