Weekend Weather

After a beautifully mild day for December, tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s across the state. Looks like another mild day on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. A cold front is on the way though, so expect cooler temps as early as late Sunday afternoon in the metro, and midday in Western Oklahoma. Monday will feel much cooler ahead of our next storm system. Expect rain Tuesday into Wednesday, with a winter mix possible in NW OK. There may be a few snowflakes in the metro, but it looks like mainly rain for central OK. New Years Eve and New Years day look chilly, dry and Sunny!

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

62° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 62° 33°

Sunday

56° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 35°

Monday

43° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 43° 48°

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 54° 36°

Wednesday

42° / 28°
Rain
Rain 30% 42° 28°

Thursday

41° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 26°

Friday

34° / 25°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 34° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

11 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

45°

7 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

54°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

