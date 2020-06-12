Weekend Weather

This warm summer-like weather will continue into the weekend with highs staying in the mid 90’s. Lows will hover around 68 with South winds at 15-20 mph. The workweek looks hot and dry as well. Expect mid 90’s for central OK, and upper 90’s to near 100 in the western areas of the state.

Our next chance for rain comes next weekend as a cold front makes it into the state. A few thunderstorms will be possible with this system. Temperatures may feel a little cooler with the additional cloud cover but that will be short-lived as temps are expected to be back into the mid 90’s by Sunday in Monday.