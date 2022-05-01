We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70’s to low-80’s this afternoon.

Storms will develop after sunset across Western Oklahoma.

Some severe storms will move across the state tonight. The ETA for Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro/I-35 Corridor will be around 2am.

More storms will fire and move across the state Monday evening.

Large hail, damaging winds and a low tornado threat will be the main risks.

After that, another round of storms moves in on Wednesday.

It looks like it will be an active week.