We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice.

That changes Saturday.

We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,

We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s.

The weather gets even better on Sunday. Sunny skies with highs in the 50’s and 60’s.

It looks like we could even see 70’s back in the forecast by mid-week.