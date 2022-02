After spending 100+ hours below freezing, we broke that streak Saturday.

It will be EVEN better today!

After a cold start Sunday morning, we’ll see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the mid-50’s.

We’ll be in the mid-60’s Monday, and it looks like we’ll be in the 70’s!!! for a good portion of next week.

It looks like our next pattern change will move in around Friday/Saturday.

That’s when we could see our next chance of rain and Winter weather for parts of Oklahoma.