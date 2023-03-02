While much of the state remains cool today with highs just trying to reach 50, severe weather is possible in the southeast portions of the state.

After the severe weather clears this evening, we can look forward to a warmup. Look for highs near 60 with sunshine Sunday.

Winds will come out of the west and merge together right over Oklahoma Sunday. This will lead to widespread 70s for afternoon high temperatures.

The warm weather lasts into early parts of next work week before cooling.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett