Wet Week Ahead, Severe Weather Possible Late Wednesday

Rain Totals Through Thursday

Areas of mist and drizzle will continue Monday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be warmer in the upper 50s under overcast skies.  Lows tonight will drop to the low 40s north to the mid 50s south as a cold front sweeps across the state. Strong northeasterly winds will develop behind the front. Scattered showers and storms will form by morning. We will have a short break Tuesday afternoon with warmer highs in the low to mid 60s before another round of storms develops in western Oklahoma by the evening. A few storms could be strong.

Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with powerful winds.  Severe weather is possible Wednesday evening and overnight with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Stay tuned for the latest! Spring begins on Friday and temperatures will be much colder in the 40s! A freeze is possible Saturday morning.

Monday

58° / 41°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 58° 41°

Tuesday

61° / 50°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 100% 61° 50°

Wednesday

74° / 63°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 60% 74° 63°

Thursday

77° / 63°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy 80% 77° 63°

Friday

49° / 41°
Mostly sunny and windy
Mostly sunny and windy 0% 49° 41°

Saturday

45° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 32°

Sunday

49° / 40°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 49° 40°

46°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

50°

11 AM
Showers
40%
50°

51°

12 PM
Showers
50%
51°

53°

1 PM
Showers
60%
53°

55°

2 PM
Rain
60%
55°

56°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
56°

57°

4 PM
Showers
60%
57°

57°

5 PM
Showers
60%
57°

58°

6 PM
Showers
60%
58°

57°

7 PM
Showers
60%
57°

56°

8 PM
Showers
50%
56°

55°

9 PM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

10 PM
Showers
50%
55°

55°

11 PM
Showers
60%
55°

54°

12 AM
Light Rain
70%
54°

54°

1 AM
Showers
60%
54°

53°

2 AM
Showers
60%
53°

53°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
53°

52°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
52°

52°

5 AM
Light Rain
60%
52°

51°

6 AM
Rain
80%
51°

51°

7 AM
Rain
80%
51°

