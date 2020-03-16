Wet Week Ahead, Severe Weather Possible Late Wednesday

Areas of mist and drizzle will continue Monday with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be warmer in the upper 50s under overcast skies. Lows tonight will drop to the low 40s north to the mid 50s south as a cold front sweeps across the state. Strong northeasterly winds will develop behind the front. Scattered showers and storms will form by morning. We will have a short break Tuesday afternoon with warmer highs in the low to mid 60s before another round of storms develops in western Oklahoma by the evening. A few storms could be strong.

Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with powerful winds. Severe weather is possible Wednesday evening and overnight with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Stay tuned for the latest! Spring begins on Friday and temperatures will be much colder in the 40s! A freeze is possible Saturday morning.