On this date in weather history one year ago today Oklahoma tied for the 2nd coldest temperature since records have been kept dropping to 14 below zero! We also had 6 inches of snow falling. It was like Alaska in Oklahoma! Fast forward to today the temperature should reach 75 degrees just ahead of a strong cold front. This means it will be 89 degrees warmer today compared to last year! Unbelievable Oklahoma!!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction