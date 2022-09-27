OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.



Hurricane Ian will make landfall along the west coast of Florida this week. The storm is being shoved east by an upper trough in the jet stream moving toward the east coast.



Oklahoma is on the backside of the trough so we can expected dry, sunny weather in the coming days with only dry and relatively weak fronts. Also sinking air on the backside of the hurricane is attributing to our dry sunny weather. So the drought will worsen until we can break this pattern!