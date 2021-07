OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety today announced the opening of two 'megacenters' in the state to meet the driver license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

"DPS employees have been working tirelessly to reduce the backlog of citizens needing driver licenses and identification cards," said DPS Commissioner John Scully. "These megacenters will be open extended hours, rather than traditional business hours, and will provide convenient and efficient services for Oklahomans needing to obtain a REAL ID, driver license or identification card."