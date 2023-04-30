Nice weather will end the weekend and begin the upcoming week. Look for cool lows in the lower 40s Sunday night into Monday.

Monday will be nice with dry weather. Tuesday afternoon, a few widely isolated showers will be possible. The daily chances for rain will be with us all the way until next weekend. Most locations will be dry, however there will be a 20 to 40 percent rain chance through the week.

After a cool week last week, high temps will return to above average with 80s Friday into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett