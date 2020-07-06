Widely Scattered Storms Monday, Skyrocketing Temperatures Later This Week

Enjoy below normal temperatures Monday and Tuesday before temperatures skyrocket later this week. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible due to a storm system in Texas. The best chance will be in southern Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Lows early Tuesday will drop to near 70 degrees. Highs Tuesday will climb to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A pop-up storm is possible.

A heat dome will build and strengthen later in the week and highs will climb to near 100 this weekend! The hot temperatures will continue through next week.