Widely Scattered Storms Monday

Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid-80s. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon, especially for the eastern two-thirds of the state. A few storms could briefly turn severe. Scattered showers and storms will develop overnight with a few strong to severe storms possible. Isolated storms are possible tomorrow with higher chances east.

An upper level ridge will lower storm chances and increase temperatures later this week. Many locations will see our first 90 degree temperature of the season. Storm chances return Saturday. Stay tuned for the latest!