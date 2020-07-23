Widely Scattered Storms Thursday, Hot and Dry Weekend Ahead

Thursday will be hot and humid with pop-up storms. Highs will once again be below normal, around 90, with a heat index in the mid 90s. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop again today. A few could be strong to marginally to severe. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible north by morning. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the low 90s with a heat index near 100. Once again, isolated storms are possible. This time, the better opportunity will be across northern Oklahoma.

This weekend will be dry, hot and humid with a heat index near 100. A front arrives Monday, bringing storm chances Monday through Tuesday morning and a nice cool-down to the 80s! Enjoy…the heat dome moves in later next week.