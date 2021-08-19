Widely Scattered Storms Thursday

Thursday afternoon will be unseasonably cool in the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop, mainly east of I-35. A few storms could be strong to severe. Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s tonight with isolated showers and storms by morning. Friday will be warmer in the low 90s with a strong south wind. Isolated storms will develop, mainly northwest. Severe weather is possible with wind, hail and localized flooding as the main threats. A storm complex could drop south into northern, eastern and portions of central Oklahoma early Saturday morning.

Temperatures climb to the mid 90s this weekend through most of next week. Our next storm system or weak front will arrive at the end of the week bringing storm chances and a cool-down.