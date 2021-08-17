Widely Scattered Storms Tuesday

Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop, as early as mid-day, and continue through the afternoon. The best chance for storms will be across central, southern and eastern Oklahoma. Any of the storms could turn severe with localized flooding, wind and hail as the main threats. Lows will drop tonight to the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s with isolated storms. Thursday will drop to the mid 80s with widely scattered showers and storms. We dry out and heat up through the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s. The heat dome returns early next week.