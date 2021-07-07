Widely Scattered Storms Wednesday

A weak front will move across the state today, sparking scattered showers and storms. There’s a slightly better chance for northern Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong. Highs will range from the mid 80s north (behind the cold front) to the low 90s south. Isolated showers and storms will linger this evening. Lows will drop to the upper 60s with clearing skies. Thursday will be very warm in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma.

A stronger front arrives late Saturday and showers and storms will develop through Sunday morning. A few storms could be severe, mainly for northern Oklahoma, late Saturday. Isolated storms are possible Monday. Highs will decrease to the mid 80s.