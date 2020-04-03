Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt gives an update on COVID-19 crisis response

Widespread freeze tonight, 80s on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The rest of our Friday will feel like Winter with temperatures staying in the mid 30s!  A powerful northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s!  We will dry out tonight with some clearing, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 20s north and to around the freezing mark for the OKC Metro. Patchy frost is likely with a hard freeze in northern Oklahoma.

Some sunshine returns Saturday with a light northeasterly wind and cool highs in the 50s. Sunday will be warmer in the 60s and then a big warming trend begins next week. Highs return to the 80s by Tuesday!

All in all, for severe weather season, things look to be quiet into the next 10 days!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

38° / 32°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 100% 38° 32°

Saturday

54° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 54° 32°

Sunday

65° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 65° 43°

Monday

77° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 81° 61°

Wednesday

83° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 58°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter