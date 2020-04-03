Widespread freeze tonight, 80s on the way

The rest of our Friday will feel like Winter with temperatures staying in the mid 30s! A powerful northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s! We will dry out tonight with some clearing, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 20s north and to around the freezing mark for the OKC Metro. Patchy frost is likely with a hard freeze in northern Oklahoma.

Some sunshine returns Saturday with a light northeasterly wind and cool highs in the 50s. Sunday will be warmer in the 60s and then a big warming trend begins next week. Highs return to the 80s by Tuesday!

All in all, for severe weather season, things look to be quiet into the next 10 days!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett