Widespread Frost Early Saturday

Friday will be 35 degrees colder with afternoon temperatures in the 40s! Skies will gradually clear and winds will stay strong out of the north at 25 mph gusting to 35 mph. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 30s and northwestern Oklahoma will dip below freezing. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for northwestern Oklahoma and a FREEZE WATCH has been issued for central, northern and western Oklahoma through early Saturday. Winds decrease Saturday with sunshine and cool highs in the 50s.

Enjoy a brief warm-up Sunday before our arctic front arrives. Temperatures will drop in the afternoon with a strong north wind. Areas of drizzle and isolated showers are possible. Our main storm arrives Monday night. Scattered showers will develop statewide. A winter mix is possible for portions of northern and western Oklahoma. Snow will be falling in the panhandle. Wind chills will drop to the single digits and teens Monday. Monday will be cold, windy and wet with mainly rain. Rain could switch to a winter mix as early as late Monday for the Metro. The best opportunity for winter weather in OKC will be Tuesday morning with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. Freezing rain, sleet and even snow could mix with rain. No road impacts are expected. Portions of western and northern Oklahoma could have freezing rain, sleet and snow Monday night through Tuesday morning and bridges and overpasses could turn slick. Temperatures will slowly warm with rain moving out Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest!