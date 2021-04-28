Widespread rain and storms through Wednesday night, calmer weather on the horizon

There is a slight risk for severe weather as we continue into this evening. Hail and high winds are the main threats along with flooding, especially in areas that have seen the most rainfall.

A front continues pushing southeast, bringing with it some storms. By the overnight hours, most of the storms will be in far southeastern Oklahoma. Track the storms here.

Thankfully, Thursday will be a better weather day. While there may be a few showers in southern Oklahoma, sunshine will return to central and northern parts of the state along with nice temps near 70.

Friday into the weekend looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and middle to upper 70s!

The next chance for rain and storms will be Monday and Tuesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett