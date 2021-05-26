Widespread severe storms Thursday

Severe weather is likely over a big portion of the state Thursday.

Wednesday night, look for mostly cloudy skies and muggy lows around 70.

Thursday will be warm and muggy again. Storms will fire in northern parts of the state by midday, then work southward all the way to the evening hours. Giant hail will be the main threat along with high winds and a few tornadoes. Thursday is a day to stay weather aware! Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings and have a plan for your family!

Rain and storms push south Thursday night with more rain by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett