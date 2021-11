In the wake of a cold front that passed through the state Wednesday morning, northerly winds are whipping!

Expect gusts to 45mph in western Oklahoma before wind speeds relax tonight.

Overnight lows will be near freezing central with 20s north into early Thursday.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with a warmup by the weekend.

Right now, Thanksgiving looks to be cloudy, cool, and possibly wet.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett