OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coldest air of the season isn’t leaving any time soon.

After much of central and northern Oklahoma saw half an inch to two inches of snow, don’t expect it to melt much tomorrow.

Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be near record lows. OKC’s record is -2 set back in 1905. Wind Chill Warnings continue all the way through mid Tuesday!

We finally break the freezing point Wednesday and Thursday with more sub-freezing air Friday into next weekend. Stay safe, stay warm, and look out for the pets!