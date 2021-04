This is how the last few days have shaped up wind-wise. Finally wind speeds will slow as we approach the weekend.

Wednesday night, look for cool lows in the middle 40s. Skies will be clear.

Less wind will be found Thursday with west winds 15-20mph. Skies will be sunny with upper 70s.

Expect a chance for thunderstorms Friday, mainly east of I-35, and then a nice sunny weekend to follow.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett