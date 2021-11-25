Windy and Chilly Thanksgiving

Weather

Thanksgiving will be windy and chilly with sunny skies.  Highs today will only climb to the mid 40s with a strong north wind. Winds will relax by late afternoon.  Light winds and clear skies will allow lows to plummet to the mid 20s!  Friday will be breezy and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.  Saturday will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A dry, cold front will move across the state late in the day bringing a northerly wind and a Sunday cool-down to the 50s. 

A warming trend begins Monday with several 70 degree days possible next week! Long-range models suggest our next storm system arrives next weekend.

