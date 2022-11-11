Veteran’s Day will be windy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and wind chills in the low 30s. A light winter mix is possible, mainly southeast and mainly this evening. No accumulation is expected.

Skies clear tonight and a FREEZE WARNING is in effect. Lows will drop to the teens and 20s! Saturday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 40s. Sunday will climb to the 50s.

Our next big system arrives on Monday. Central and southern Oklahoma will see a cold, soaking rain. Snow will develop in northwestern Oklahoma. Rain could switch to snow across the rest of the state late Monday/Monday evening. Stay tuned for the latest!