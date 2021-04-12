Windy and Cooler Monday, Rain on the Way

Monday will be windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s with increasing clouds. Tonight will be chilly in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Showers and storms are likely in southeastern Oklahoma overnight. Tomorrow will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and a breezy northeasterly wind. Rain will move into southern Oklahoma late in the day and spread northeast overnight. Rain is likely for southern, eastern and central Oklahoma Tuesday night through early Wednesday. Wednesday will be cooler in the low 60s.

Rain is likely Friday. Temperatures will stay 15 degrees below normal Thursday through the weekend. Stay tuned for the latest!