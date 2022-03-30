Thursday will be windy and much cooler with temperatures falling to the 40s for most of the day. Late-day clearing could result in highs climbing to the low to mid 50s. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the western half of Oklahoma until 6PM. Northwest winds will stay at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds decrease overnight with clearing skies. Lows will drop to the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with a high near 60.

Showers and storms are possible Friday night through early Saturday. Temperatures will climb to the 70s this weekend with another system bringing rain and storms Monday.